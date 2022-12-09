Listen to the audio version of the article

The CEO of the Renault group, Luca de Meo, has been appointed president of Acea, the association of European car manufacturers. He will assume the position from 1 January. It is the return of an Italian to the top of Acea a decade after the Marchionne presidency. The manager will be president for 2023, taking over from Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW, who has been president for the past two years. “Looking ahead, we urgently need Europe to implement policies that fully support our decarbonisation goal and enable us to face growing global competition,” de Meo said.

“We welcome work on a European raw materials law, which should support the continent’s economic resilience and the move to zero emissions. Our industry is committed to investing heavily in electric mobility and ensuring the creation of value and jobs in Europe. The Euro 7 proposal in its current form, however, would divert significant human and financial resources from electrification, just as other regions of the world are creating attractive investment conditions for zero-emission mobility,” de Meo added, explaining that «Acea will continue to promote a balance between what is positive for the environment, what is positive for the European economy and what is positive for society».

“These last few years have been marked by the Covid pandemic, supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis,” circumstances “that have had a profound impact on our industry,” Zipse said. “However, the European automotive industry has been the reliable backbone of EU industry in times of high volatility. At the same time, we have warned against overregulation and called for technological neutrality to be the basis of EU competitiveness.

The European automotive industry is a giant that employs 2.5 million people, but reaches 13 million with related industries (7% of total employment in the European Union). The insured tax revenue in 2021 was 374.6 billion euros. The volume of business is equal to 7% of the GDP of the Union.