Auto market growing in Europe in June. Tesla and MG boom

June was another good month for new car registrations in Europe. A result in line with the first half of the year in terms of volume. According to Jato data processed in the 28 European markets, the first half of 2023 saw the highest number of registrations after the pandemic with 6.56 million units equal to + 17% and + 18% in June. This is an increase of 976,000 units compared to the first half of 2022 and 80,000 units in the same period of 2021. However, the 2023 figures were not as high as in the 2019 and 2018 semesters, with 1.86 million and 2.13 million units registered in those years.

Tesla Model Y leads European sales

Tesla was the best-seller in the BEV market in both June and the first half of 2023, with 48,200 registrations in the sixth month of the year, doubling the volume recorded in 2022. The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in Europe in June and the first half of 2023, as well as being the most popular car in the world in the first quarter of 2023. In June, Tesla reported sales up 95% for the Model Y and 117% for the Model 3, recording many more new cars sold compared to some traditional brands such as Opel, Citroen or Fiat.

Tesla’s growth share is the highest

Tesla’s result in June allowed it to achieve the largest growth in its market share. Indeed, Tesla increased by 1.3 percentage points between the first half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, going from 1.53% to 2.82%: this is the largest increase among the 116 brands monitored by the Institute of British statistics in Europe. It should be considered that Tesla was credited with a market share of 0.54% in the first half of 2019. The success of the Californian brand can be explained by the local production in Germany and also by the reduction in prices.

MG is the other most successful model

Another brand, MG, further shook up the European car market. Considered a British brand for its history and also for its roots, it must however be said that its cars are designed, developed and manufactured by SAIC, one of the Chinese giants. With 104,300 units registered in the half year of 2023, MG has overtaken brands such as Mini, Cupra and Jeep. In part thanks to the success of the electric MG 4 which increased volumes by 128% compared to 2022, guaranteeing MG the second-highest increase in market share in the six months of 2023.

The success of MG can be explained by the notoriety of the brand

MG to explain it is Jato is exploiting the reputation of the brand in the West to its advantage, but certainly also the competitiveness registered on the Chinese market. MG’s electric cars are eye-catching as well as modern and affordable in both Western and Eastern markets, perhaps demonstrating how other Chinese brands could boost their sales by changing the perception of their models. As if to say that, as happened with MG, the consideration of Chinese cars in the West must change in order to increase their sales.

