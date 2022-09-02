Home Business Auto market: registrations up 9.9% in August
Auto market: registrations up 9.9% in August

In August, the auto market recorded its first positive sign after 13 consecutive declines, attributable above all to the significant contribution of the long-term rental inflation of some operators but, net of this circumstance, the market remains very late and the prospects for an actual ascent are very uncertain.

In detail, according to the findings of the National Vehicle Archive of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, 71,190 cars were registered last month, + 9.9% compared to the same period of 2021; since the beginning of the year, the decrease on the previous year is equal to -18.4%, or 865,044 against 1,060,373 units in 2021 (-34.7% on the period before the pandemic of January-August 2019).

