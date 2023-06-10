Home » Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and rate hikes weigh
Business

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and rate hikes weigh

by admin
Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and rate hikes weigh

Increasingly fierce competition and households in difficulty as a result of inflation and rising interest rates could produce a Big Cold phase for the profitability of the major car manufacturers. This is Moody’s analysis in the June Outlook. Monetary policies “will have a negative impact on consumer demand in the automotive sector and house margins are likely to decline by an average of 50-100 basis points within the next 12-18 months”, towards…

See also  The media in charge of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China "interprets" Guo Shuqing's speech "It's time for real estate speculators to give up their illusions"

You may also like

Why gold could soon take off

Trump: “Without me third world war”. And the...

Decisions about costs in matrimonial matters are reserved

Prodi bombshell: “Blackmailing the EU with the surreal...

Injecting new kinetic energy and enhancing competitiveness my...

Electronic devices at the wheel

Di Battista arrives at the theater and enchants...

After break with Taiwan: Honduras opens embassy in...

Di Battista arrives at the theater and enchants...

Breaking the dimensional barriers of live broadcasting, cici888’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy