Auto policies: 18% increase in one year

MILAN. Still clouds on the horizon of motorists. The increase in the cost of third party liability, which began almost a year and a half ago, is not slowing down. This is what the Observatory of the Facile.it online comparator reports, which found in just 12 months that the average premium paid in Italy to insure a four-wheeler has grown by 18% to 525.98 euros. According to the analysis, Abruzzo leads the ranking of the most significant price increases, where last month premiums rose by an average of 25.1% compared to March 2022. They are followed in the ranking, on equal merit, by Puglia and the Marche (+24.4%) and, on the lowest step of the podium, Lazio and Friuli-Venezia Giulia (+22.2%). If we look at the absolute values, however, it is Campania that once again earns the black jersey in Italy: in the region, last month, an average of 943.76 euros was needed to insure a four-wheeled vehicle, i.e. say 79.4% more than the national average. Puglia (613.22 euros) and Calabria (604.39 euros) follow on the podium of the most expensive areas of the peninsula.

On the trend of the rates of the policies for the driver there are different analyzes which are distant from each other. For example, the Istat surveys carried out monthly for the calculation of inflation give another figure on the numbers of the Motor TPL: according to the Institute of Statistics, in March of this year, prices rose by just 1.52% compared to the same period of 2022. Among the services monitored by Istat, the one referring to the Motor TPL is the one that rises the least. This growth compares with an increase in general price inflation (Nic Index) equal to +7.61% in March compared to March 2022.

Ania, which represents the insurance companies, recalls that the official sources that detect price changes for motor liability insurance are IVASS, through the quarterly survey of the prices actually paid (Iper which however offers data as at December 2022) , and Istat, through the monthly survey of the list prices of the Motor TPL tariffs which are included in the official basket of goods and services of the general inflation index. ANIA also recalls that all the other data that are disseminated from various sources and on several occasions on the subject of motor liability prices have no statistical value or significance.