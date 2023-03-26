Salvini: “Our goal is to protect the environment and save thousands of jobs and companies, in Italy and in Europe”

“Thanks also to Italy’s decisive contribution, the European Commission has revised the ban on petrol and diesel cars from 2035. Brussels has announced that it is opening up to e-fuels: we think it is reasonable to also include biofuels. Our goal is to protect the environment and save thousands of jobs and companies, in Italy and in Europe, rather than handing ourselves over to China. The game is not over”. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini says so.

