Auto, Stellantis fifth world producer in the “green” transition ranking

Stellantis is ranked fifth among the top 20 automakers in the world for the transition to zero tailpipe emissions vehicles. This is supported by a report by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the organization that brought out Dieselgate seven years ago. At the top of the ranking is the American Tesla (1), followed by the Chinese Byd (2), the only traditional car manufacturer to become fully electric. The first two manufacturers are defined in the report as “leaders”. Followed by 12 manufacturers in the category “in transition”: BMW (3), Volkswagen (4), Stellantis (5), Geely (6), Renault (7), Mercedes-Benz (8), GM (9), Saic (10 ), Great Wall (11), Ford (12), Hyundai-Kia (13), Chang’an (14).

The last six classified, all Japanese except one Indian, are defined as “late”: Toyota (15), Honda (16), Nissan (17), Tata (18), Mazda (19), Suzuki (20). The report assessed the transition of automakers across 3 metrics: their current market position, technology performance, and strategic vision for future decarbonization. The 20 manufacturers analyzed by the ICCT represent 89% of sales in China, the European Union, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States and 65% of sales globally.

