Auto stocks are not good?The stock prices of many car companies have been cut in half during the year, and Tesla’s market value has evaporated by more than 5 trillion



Near the end of the year, the stock price of the auto sector has not recovered significantly.

On December 23, the domestic A-share automobile sector weakened again, with an intraday drop of as much as 3%. Reflected in the A-share listed car companies, the stock prices of major listed companies such as BYD, SAIC Motor, Changan Automobile, and Celes have all declined to varying degrees, which has aroused market attention.

In fact, since entering 2022, the stock prices of most listed automobile companies in China have experienced a sharp correction. Wind data shows that since entering 2022, as of the close on December 23, among the major A-share listed car companies, only Changan Automobile’s share price has risen, with a cumulative increase of 9.39% during the period. Some car companies, such as Lifan Technology and Great Wall Motors, have experienced a cumulative decline of more than 30%.

Coincidentally, in the past year, the stock prices of star auto companies in the US and Hong Kong stocks have also suffered Waterloo. Just recently, the stock price of Tesla, the world‘s largest car company by market value, plummeted all the way, losing nearly 20% of its market value in just one week. This year, as of the close of U.S. stocks on December 23, Tesla’s stock price has plummeted 69% from the beginning of the year, and its market value has evaporated by about 850.5 billion US dollars (about 5,929.4 billion yuan).

U.S.-listed companies that have also suffered a halved share price include the new car-making force “Wei Xiaoli” (Nio, Xiaopeng Motors, Li Auto). Wind data shows that since the beginning of this year, the stock prices of Weilai and Xiaopeng Automobile have fallen by more than 60%, and Li Auto has also fallen by about 42%.

So, behind the sharp shrinkage of the stock price of the auto sector, what will happen in the future?

Auto stocks have sharply corrected during the year

In 2022, although the domestic auto industry is still facing factors such as supply chain shortages, rising upstream raw material prices, and the epidemic, auto sales are expected to achieve positive growth.

According to the forecast of the China Automobile Association, the total sales volume of automobiles in my country will reach 26.8 million in 2022, an increase of 2% year-on-year; among them, the sales volume of passenger vehicles will be 23.5 million units, an increase of 9.4% year-on-year; the sales volume of new energy vehicles will be 6.7 million units, an increase of 90.3% year-on-year . With the rapid increase in the penetration rate of new energy vehicles in China, new energy vehicles have become the main driving force for the growth of domestic automobile sales.

However, although the overall sales volume of automobiles is expected to surpass that of last year, the stock prices of listed domestic automobile companies are not optimistic.

According to the incomplete statistics of Time Weekly reporters, among the 12 major listed automobile companies in the A-share market, 11 companies have experienced a significant decline in the cumulative stock price in the past year, including Great Wall Motors and Celes, etc.; only one The company, Changan Automobile, has achieved stock price growth during the statistical period. Since the first trading day in 2022, the stock price of Changan Automobile has risen by 9.39% (data source: wind, the same below).

On the one hand, the stock prices of A-share listed auto companies showed a characteristic of most falling and few rising; on the other hand, among the 11 major A-share listed auto companies whose stock prices fell, their stock prices fell significantly, and some companies even had stock prices close to “Cut in half”: For example, Lifan Technology, etc., its stock price fell by about 40% during the statistical period. Among the remaining listed companies, only BYD’s share price fell within 10%, a drop of 6.92%. The stock prices of other companies fell between 10% and 40%.

In addition to the A-share market, the stock prices of many US and Hong Kong listed auto companies have also shrunk sharply in the past year. Among them, the stock price fluctuation of Tesla, an American new energy vehicle giant, has attracted much attention recently.

Wind data shows that in the past week alone, Tesla’s stock price has fallen rapidly from US$154.00 per share to US$123.15 per share, a drop of as much as 20%, and its market value has shrunk to US$388.9 billion. Throughout the year so far, Tesla’s stock price has fallen by more than 60%, and its market value has evaporated from the peak of a trillion-dollar market value by more than 800 billion US dollars, falling out of the list of the top ten companies in the world by market value.

U.S. listed auto companies whose stock prices have shrunk sharply in the past year also include Weilai, Xiaopeng Motors, Ideal Automobile, and General Motors, a veteran car company in the United States. Their stock prices have all fallen by more than 30%.

In the Hong Kong stock market, the stock prices of Geely Automobile and Leapmotor did not perform well. According to wind data, Geely Automobile’s share price has fallen by 44.71% since the Hong Kong stock market opened on January 3 this year; and Leap Motor’s share price has fallen by 42.6% since its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 30 this year.

It is worth noting that in the past year, among some listed auto companies whose stock prices have declined, many companies have performed well in auto sales, such as Tesla, BYD, and GAC Group. In the first 11 months of this year, these companies’ car sales have increased significantly.

Die Zeit reporters interviewed many car companies such as Tesla, Great Wall Motors, and Xiaopeng Motors about the company’s stock price decline in the past year. Among them, Tesla stated that it would not comment on stock price fluctuations; Xiaopeng Motors stated that stock price fluctuations are affected by multiple factors such as national policies, industry development, and market sentiment, and it is inconvenient for the company to comment on the short-term and medium-term performance of stock prices. Xiaopeng Motors is committed to the construction of the company’s long-term value, and its intelligent strategy will not be shaken by short-term stock price performance.

In addition, BAIC Blue Valley stated on the interactive platform that the company has always been consistent with the interests of the majority of investors, and is currently focusing on rewarding the majority of investors through core capabilities and performance improvements; SAIC also stated that the company attaches great importance to the stock price performance of the secondary market A variety of measures such as high dividend distribution, continuous repurchase, and major shareholder increase to stabilize the stock price, while maintaining sufficient communication with the capital market, the company hopes and believes that the market value will eventually return to value. As of press time, Weilai and others have not responded.

Will the auto sector be more resilient next year?

In the view of analysts, the correction of stock prices of listed auto companies this year is firstly related to the macroeconomic background, and also affected by multiple factors such as the epidemic, tight supply chains, and rising raw material prices.

Yan Zhaojun, an analyst at Zhongtai International, analyzed that the decline in domestic auto stocks was mainly affected by the decline in the broader market, and the failure of some individual stocks to fulfill their performance triggered a double kill in terms of profitability and valuation. In addition, the competition in the new energy vehicle market is fierce, traditional forces are on the rise, and new forces are facing greater competitive pressure. But pay attention to the fact that the sales of new energy vehicles this year may be released ahead of schedule due to policy stimulus. The future growth rate will slow down due to a high base or pre-demand, and the performance of car companies will be differentiated.

As for the stock price correction of listed auto companies in the US stock market, some analysts said that this is related to the high inflation rate in the US this year and the violent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. According to its analysis, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike has led to a continuous increase in bank savings rates, and more and more funds have been transferred from the stock market to banks, which has led to a sharp decline in stock market liquidity, which has dealt a blow to Tesla and other high-valued growth stocks.

In addition, as far as Tesla is concerned, its stock price may be affected by several factors. Some overseas analysts said that in addition to macroeconomic factors, Tesla’s 2022 annual sales target may be difficult to achieve, CEO Musk’s aggressive stock sales, and recent news of hiring freezes and layoffs may have hit investors’ expectations for Tesla. Pull the confidence, to a certain extent, reduce their willingness to invest.

Regarding the trend of the entire automobile sector in 2023, Ni Yujing of Everbright Securities said that the automobile industry is affected by economic cycle + model cycle fluctuations, and the core driving factor of the sector’s fundamentals is sales. In the empty window period where demand, price system, business policy, annual decline rate, and policy guidance are not yet clear, there is a risk that the market will amplify pessimism about next year’s demand/sales. The auto sector is expected to remain relatively resilient next year.

However, in the context of a sharp correction in the auto sector, the growth in sales of new energy vehicles in my country is still a booster for the auto sector. Huang Xili, an analyst at Soochow Securities, said that there is still a lot of room for growth in my country’s new energy vehicle sales in the coming year, and Tesla, BYD and other new energy vehicle stocks with dislocated competitive advantages deserve attention.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for reference only and does not constitute specific operation advice.)