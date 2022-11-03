In October, petrol and diesel cars recovered volumes, marking respectively + 22.6% and + 21.3% with a representativeness that from the beginning of 2022 stands at 27.9% respectively (-2.39 pp compared to Jan-Oct 2021 ) and 19.8% (-2.97 pp compared to Jan-Oct 2021). BEV electric vehicles suffered a decline over the month of -48.5% (3.2% share) and lost more than a quarter of their volumes compared to the cumulative 2021 (-27% and an annual share of 3.6%); plug-ins recovered + 23% in the month but in the progressive year the decline was -9.2% (5.6% share). LPG (+ 30.3% in the month and + 5.3% on an annual basis) stood at 8.7% share from the beginning of the year, while methane continued its rapid decline (-66.2% month and – 64.9% in the annual balance) coming to represent just 0.9% in ten months.