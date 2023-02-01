Home Business Auto, the Chinese Mg conquer 1% of the Italian market
A surprise figure, but not too much. In January, the MG brand, Morris Garages, appears on the Italian market. A year ago it had registered 266 registrations in January, a figure that jumped to 1,392 units last month. A result that earned it a market share of 1.08%. A flash in the pan? Or the beginning of that market penetration – Italian and European – that operators have been talking about for a while?

It’s too early to tell. But the volumes recorded in a single month are slightly below the registrations registered in Italy, for example by Alfa Romeo (1,784), Mini (1,609) and the Dr Group (1,593), a “surprise” on the Italian market during 2022 Not to mention home brands in Italy and Europe such as Seat (831), Land Rover (871), Ds (477), Honda (483) or Lexus (224) or Smart (370).

One fact is certain: Made in China models have competitive prices and designs that could make them attractive on markets that have always been demanding, not easy for Far East brands, but be careful in this phase of models on tap available and at convenient prices. A discourse that is valid in this phase not so much for private individuals as for the rental market, which accounts for almost 30% of the market in Italy.

SAIC Motor, as confirmed by the Group’s home page, «is the 7th largest automaker in the world and the first automaker in China, with annual sales exceeding 7 million units». SAIC Motor includes automotive brands such as Morris Garages (MG), Roewe and Maxus, as well as SAIC Volkswagen and SAIC-GM.

