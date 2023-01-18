Home Business Auto, the ten best-selling models in Europe in November 2022
Business

Auto, the ten best-selling models in Europe in November 2022

by admin
Auto, the ten best-selling models in Europe in November 2022

In November, everyone behind an electric car: the Tesla Model Y
In November, the crossover of the American brand made an unprecedented explosion by placing the second-placed Dacia Sandero behind it and the third overall Toyota Yaris. It is probable that for the overall data at the end of the year which are still to be defined, the result will be very different from the current one and that the top of the European ranking for 2022 can be played by more volume models such as the Peugeot 208 already declared as the most sold by Stellantis but we lack the data of the other models or the Dacia Sandero always protagonist in the upper floors.

See also  Electric cars and batteries, investments of 500 billion dollars by 2030

You may also like

Juventus: Andrea Agnelli resigns as director of Stellantis...

Stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

Ita, Lufthansa ready to show the cards. Waiting...

Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index...

Istat, exports rise to +3.9% in November

Davos, Villeroy (ECB): “On forward rates with increases...

American technology giants are still cold and Microsoft...

Vanguard celebrates 4 years in Italy and increasingly...

Dedagroup sells Piteco to Zucchetti and launches an...

Spot gold trading strategy: Gold prices pull back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy