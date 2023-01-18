In November, everyone behind an electric car: the Tesla Model Y

In November, the crossover of the American brand made an unprecedented explosion by placing the second-placed Dacia Sandero behind it and the third overall Toyota Yaris. It is probable that for the overall data at the end of the year which are still to be defined, the result will be very different from the current one and that the top of the European ranking for 2022 can be played by more volume models such as the Peugeot 208 already declared as the most sold by Stellantis but we lack the data of the other models or the Dacia Sandero always protagonist in the upper floors.