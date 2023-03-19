Cars: Timmermans tries to reassure: “Combustion engines will not disappear in 2035”

The heat engine? “It will not disappear after 2035.” Will cars be electric only? «No, the industry will decide the best technologies. The important thing is that they have zero emissions». THEThe Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans responds thus in an interview with La Repubblica. “Europe leaves the choice of technology to the industry. We are not the ones to say what they should use, but from 2035 the cars produced in Europe will be zero-emissions. This does not mean that other cars will no longer exist. The There will still be cars with combustion engines, but the new cars will not be able to emit CO2,” he underlines.

“Germany has told us that it wants the implementation of the agreement we have reached. Now a negotiation has opened to see how we can do it. The discussion is ongoing. I am quite sure that we will find a solution”, assures Timmermans who hopes that “we can also convince the Italian government that we must go ahead with this regulation”.

“While we are discussing, China‘s car manufacturers will bring 80 new models of electric cars to Europe in 2023 alone, which are also accessible to citizens with fewer resources. Dwe have to react. If we want a future for the automotive industry in Europe we have to move forward, not backwards. This is important. There are hundreds of thousands of jobs at stake for the future. And the future is cars without CO2 emissions».

