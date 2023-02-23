MILANO – The government is studying incentives for the auto sector, however, reserved only for producers on the national territory. This was stated by the Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Alfredo Urso. In the automotive sector there is also the theme of “protecting our production: on this I also opened a table with Stellantis and to discuss it with the whole sector. A fact says that most of the incentives went to Stellantis machines but above all to Stellantis machines made abroad,” Urso said at the presentation of a Federmanager-Aiee report. And he adds: “also in this” it is being evaluated “how, immediately, to create incentives which, in fact, to some extent, encourage the national production of cars”.

Car market, 2023 starts with a growth of 10.7%. But the transition to electric goes with the brakes on by Diego Longhin

February 21, 2023



The incentives in the automotive sector have been fully used for some technologies and have remained unused for electric cars, in the sense that most of the incentives for electric cars have not been judged as such, however significant, or in any case suitable, because the An electric car in Italy still costs too much and few can afford it”, says the minister, who also highlights how the fact that the network of columns and recharging points is still lacking does not help: “We are still at 36,000 recharging points compared to 90 thousand in a country like Holland which does not have the same geographical dimension as Italy, is smaller and more concentrated”. On this front “we must do more so that the consumer is really encouraged to use the electric car”.

“In addition – adds Urso – there is the fact that we have to protect our production”. He therefore highlights “the fact that if most of the incentives went to Stellantis cars, it mainly concerned cars produced by Stellantis abroad.

However, there is an indirect positive impact for our businesses, he notes, considering that “the Italian automotive supply chain is so significant that it also supplies car manufacturers from Germany and other countries” but – he underlines – it is a “significant” figure. Hence the comparison “with both Stellantis and with the automotive supply chain” also on how to encourage national car production.