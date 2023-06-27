Auto1 founder Hakan Koç founds again – in the mobile phone business

A virtual SIM card is designed to protect mobile phone users from horrendous roaming charges – Hakan Koç built a business on this idea in a very short time. Betterroaming already has enthusiastic users.

Scanning the QR code instead of popping a new SIM card into the cell phone while traveling – that is the new business idea of ​​Auto1 founder Hakan Koç. Betterroaming.org

Everyone was very excited: “Bam! I’m currently using it in Japan and love it,” writes investor Christian Miele. “Awesome, happy user!” comments Soundcloud and Dance founder Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss on the post by Auto1 founder Hakan Koç, in which he presented his latest business to the Linkedin world: Betterroaming.com, a startup that wants to save mobile phone users from extortionate roaming charges in non-EU countries.

A virtual SIM card, an “eSIM”, makes it possible: scan the QR code, download and use the cheap roaming tariffs in 115 countries such as Turkey, Indonesia, the USA – without changing the actual SIM card of the mobile phone (and thus no longer be reachable under your own number). So the new product from the Auto1 founder works so simply.

read too

This is how Auto1 became a much-criticized unicorn with used cars

Intended for his parents and siblings

It is surprising that, according to his own statements, he probably did not primarily have jet-setting investors and cosmopolitan founder nomads in mind, for whom he wanted to make working, communicating, Netflixing and surfing cheaper when traveling – but Turkish pensioners. They and their relatives are his target group. People like his own parents, Koç tells the online magazine Sifted, which was the first to report on its new startup:

“After my parents retired and then moved to Turkey, my siblings and I often visited them. At that time we realized that the costs for mobile phone roaming outside the EU, even in neighboring countries like Turkey, are exorbitantly high.” So he recognized – as founders tend to do – in this problem as an opportunity to create a solution. “I saw this as an opportunity to address a pressing issue that many people are facing, especially in my community,” he tells Sifted.

read too

Used car billionaire Hakan Koç puts his money into these startups

Technology was cheap

Practical: He didn’t have to create the solution from scratch. The technology already existed. A company called Truphone in the UK, Koç’s current adopted country, had developed it – but was struggling financially after the British government imposed sanctions on Roman Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs, who were in turn investors in Truphone. At the beginning of 2023, Hakan Koç bought the company together with his business partner Pyrros Koussios – for a symbolic pound, as reported by Sifted.

The fact that eSIMS and around 200 roaming agreements with mobile phone providers already existed worldwide may have helped to get Betterroaming.org up and running quickly. The company is already “cash flow positive” or at least break even, as the founder says. That’s a good thing, because he, the man who once built Auto1, one of the best financed startups of his time, is not at all interested in VC money: “I wouldn’t raise any capital for the sake of raising capital or for a report about our rating,” he tells Sifted. Maybe that’s the difference between the first-time founder and him, who’s already been through it all: “I did the $500 million round of the Vision Fund and the IPO.” He doesn’t need it all again. “This company doesn’t burn money. It’s a phenomenal product and it can scale the way it is.” And that’s exactly what he intends to do with it.

read too

Protégés of Hakan Koç: These startups were founded by former Auto1 employees