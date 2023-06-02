Autogrill: after Opas reopening, Dufry is close to 95%. And now the delisting

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) At the end of the period for reopening the terms of the takeover bid launched by Dufry on Autogrill, the Swiss group would directly hold a total of 94.3493% of the share capital of the Italian company (this taking into account the 27,801 682 Autogrill ordinary shares tendered in the Offer during the re-opening period according to the provisional results and of the 335,474,600 Autogrill ordinary shares already owned by the Offeror before the start of the re-opening period).

By adding up the treasury shares held by Autogrill, the total stake held by Dufry, directly and, as regards treasury shares, indirectly, at the end of the subscription period will be 94.5044% of Autogrill’s share capital. We are therefore moving towards the delisting procedure of the company. In detail, given that the threshold is less than 95%, the purchase obligation is triggered in relation to the remaining 5.4956% of the share capital. Therefore, the timing of the subsequent delisting will also be announced shortly.