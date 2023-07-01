Autogrill: Dufry exceeds the threshold of 95% of the capital and prepares the delisting

Listen to the audio version of the article

Dufry has exceeded the threshold of 95% of Autogrill’s share capital for the purposes of the squeeze-out, which will lead to the company owning all Autogrill shares, and the delisting of Autogrill. A note states that during the procedure for the fulfillment of the purchase obligation, which began on 12 June and ended yesterday, Friday 30 June, a further 7,244,025 shares were tendered in acceptance of the offer Autogrill (equal to 1.8814% of Autogrill’s share capital). It is worth remembering that the squeeze-out provides that, following the promotion of a total takeover bid, the offeror, in this case Dufry, can exercise the right to purchase the remaining shares if he manages to hold at least 95% of the capital with voting rights.

The delisting of Autogrill is on the launch pad

Based on the information available as of today, taking into account the ordinary shares of Autogrill already held by Dufry and the treasury shares held by Autogrill, Dufry will in fact hold 96.3858% of Autogrill’s share capital. And, therefore, the company initiates the squeeze-out procedure, which will lead to the same being the owner of all Autogrill shares, and to the delisting of Autogrill which will therefore exit the Stock Exchange.

Negotiations to start from 7 July

Based on the information available as of today, the consideration in shares (0.1583 newly issued Dufry shares for each Autogrill share) will be paid to holders of Autogrill shares representing 35.7949% of the Autogrill shares transferred in compliance with the procedure, while the alternative cash consideration (6.33 euro for each Autogrill share) will be paid to holders of Autogrill shares representing 64.2051% of the shares tendered in the sell-out procedure. Based on today’s results, Dufry expects to issue approximately 410,000 additional new shares to be paid to Autogrill shareholders adhering to the sell-out. With the start of negotiations starting from 7 July.