Autogrill, green light for Dufry’s takeover bid. Even Consob has given the ok to the operation

In relation tomandatory public exchange offer with an alternative consideration in cash, promoted by Dufry on all the ordinary shares of Autogrill other than those already held by the offeror and by the treasury shares held by Autogrillfollowing the press release published on April 6, 2023 in relation to the approval by Consob of the offer document and the exemption document relating to the offer of Dufry shares in the context of the offer, Dufry announces in a note that it has published today the Offer Document and the Exemption Document.

The Offer Document and the Exemption Document are available to the public for consultation at the offeror’s registered office in Basel; at the registered office of UniCredit Bank, as intermediary in charge of coordinating the collection of subscriptions; at the registered office of the intermediaries in charge of collecting subscriptions (UniCredit Bank, Milan Branch; Bnp Paribas, Branch Italy; Equita Sim; Crédit Agricole Italia; Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena); on the Dufry website (www.dufry.com); on the dedicated Dufry website (www.opa-autogrill.com); on the Autogrill website (www.autogrill.com); and on the Morrow Sodali SpA website, as global information agent (www.morrowsodali-transactions.com).

Attached to the Offer Document is the issuer’s press release, as subsequently amended and supplemented and approved by Autogrill’s Board of Directors at the board meeting of 4 April 2023, including the related attachments, including the opinion of the independent directors of the Issuer drafted pursuant to art. 39-bis of the Issuers’ Regulation. Taking into account that the Exemption Document has been drawn up in English, a summary note of the key information concerning the offer of Dufry shares in the context of the Offera, written in Italian. The aforementioned note, concludes Dufry in his communication, has not been subject to approval by Consob.

Subscribe to the newsletter

