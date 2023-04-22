Autogrill renews the board: Bruno Chiomento president and Paolo Roverato CEO

Autogrill, the assembly approves the 2022 financial statements and appoints the new board of directors

After the close of the shareholders’ meeting, Autogrill’s newly appointed Board of Directors met as a whole and proceeded with the assignment of special offices and the definition of the related powers and function delegations. The Council has therefore appointed Bruno Chiomento as chairman and Paolo Roverato as managing director. Autogrill makes it known.

