Autogrill case, Renzi was wrong about prof. The decision of Dis

Continue to hold the bank case of the meeting in parking of a autogrill Between Matthew Renzi and the former 007 Marco Mancini. The leader of Italy alive had asked the Disthe department of safety information to investigate the possible links between the professor who filmed the former prime minister and Mancini and the secret services, a sort of conspiracy theory theory. Il Dis – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – has now received the answers of Aisi and Aise (the internal and foreign secret services) who clarified how the professor who filmed that appointment had no connections with the intelligence services. A card that could close definitely the controversies of these months up conspiracies e similar. The replies of Dis they arrived as part of the investigation of the Rome prosecutor’s office.

PM me l’ex premier – continues the Fact – had asked to to investigate for illegal interception of a member of parliament. However, the prosecutor decided to proceed for another crime, broadcast of footage and fraudulent registrations, e the teacher enrolled. As part of this investigation, the woman was heard twice and reiterated before the magistrates that there was no conspiracy, that that day in December 2020 was stop at the autogrill by Fiano Romano why the father was not very well. And that’s where she saw Renzi and her escort of him and then meeting a man she hadn’t been able to identify. So she registered two videos and took 13 photographs.

