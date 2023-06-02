Autogrill, takeover bid closed: Dufry at 94.5%

MILANO – The takeover bid by has been completed Dufry are Autogrill. At the end of the period for reopening the terms of the offer, the company has come to hold 94.5% of Autogrill’s capital and can proceed with the obligation to repurchase the remaining shares and therefore with the delisting from Piazza Affari. According to a press release reporting the preliminary results, taking into account the 27,801,682 ordinary shares of Autogrill tendered in acceptance of the offer during the reopening of the terms concluded yesterday as well as the 335,474,600 shares already held by Dufry, the latter would come to hold 94.3493% of the share capital directly.

Adding up the treasury shares held by the Italian catering company headed by the Benetton family, the overall stake held by Dufry will amount to 94.5044% of the capital. Therefore, following the confirmation of these results with the definitive ones by June 7, Dufry – as already communicated – will not restore a free float sufficient to ensure the regular performance of trading on the Stock Exchange and will fulfill the obligation to purchase the remaining 5.4956% of the capital and then withdraw the share from listing.