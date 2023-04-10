A revision of voluntary pension splitting has been discussed for many years, but has so far been little used. Time and again, an automatism in the partnership-based distribution of pension entitlements is up for discussion. The federal government has announced mandatory splitting in 2022 as part of the EU’s recovery and resilience fund, which is why implementation is to be expected. The aim of pension splitting is the urgently needed fight against poverty among women in old age. However, the usefulness of this measure must be viewed critically.

The problem of low women’s pensions

If you only look at the old-age pensions of employees (without compensatory allowance, child allowance), the pension amounts in 2021 are gender-related Pension gap of over 37 percent. Die Old-age poverty risk for women over 65 years is at 17 percent well above the population average. There is therefore no dispute that there is a need for action here.

The current regulation on pension splitting

According to Section 14 APG, parents have the option of agreeing on the transfer of pension account credits when raising children. Up to 50 percent of the partial credits of the working parent can be transferred to the pension account of the parent who is the primary caregiver. This is possible for partial credits from birth to the child’s seventh birthday. An application must be submitted to the pension insurance agency before the child has reached the age of ten.

From a parliamentary query response dated July 2022 shows that a total of 1,043 couples took up the opportunity in 2021. It is still a minority program. The government has therefore announced that it intends to introduce automatic splitting to combat poverty among women in old age.

The outlines of automatic pension splitting

In its 2020-2024 program, the government has taken measures to combat poverty in old age, especially to reduce poverty among women, through different models of sharing family work and pension entitlements on a partnership basis. The coalition has been negotiating a draft for automatic pension splitting for two years.

What exactly the model should look like is not yet known. It is clear, however, that an automatism should come, which should probably be defused with an opt-out option. However, this opt-out will probably only be possible for a limited time. There are countless problems that arise from these plans and for which there are no satisfactory solutions to date. This includes, in particular, how to deal with pension account credits that do not come from employment (e.g. unemployment, emergency assistance) or with foreign credits, but also the question of how to proceed with patchwork families. In addition, previous evaluations came to the conclusion that pension splitting is not an effective tool to combat poverty among women in old age.

It should also be borne in mind that the introduction of mandatory pension splitting at the present time would only have an impact on the amount of women’s pensions in around 30 years and would therefore not be a directly relevant measure.

Criticisms of automatic pension splitting

Transfer of the problem to the family area

Instead of creating a social compensation for the necessary, unpaid care work of (mostly) women, the problem is passed on to the parents themselves. This harbors massive potential for conflict, especially in young families. In addition, it is primarily a model for higher earners, for whom such a division is also more worthwhile financially. With an already low family income, pension splitting does not prevent poverty in old age, since there is little to distribute here. It should also be borne in mind that there are still collectively agreed wages that are below the contribution basis for child-rearing periods.

Also the authors of the TRAPEZ study of the Federal Chancellery (BKA) come to the following conclusion: “In the case of pension splitting, on the other hand, there is only redistribution within couples, although it can contribute to raising men’s awareness of the long-term consequences of care work.”

Security in old age is a state task and should therefore not be shifted to the private sphere by means of such measures. Rather, the state should find solutions. Proposals from the Chamber of Labour, such as improving the child-rearing periods in the pension account, have been available for years. This model is particularly effective for those women who are already receiving a low pension but have had children in the past.

No better compatibility of family and work

For women’s and family policy, the automatic pension splitting means a step backwards. There are even incentives for women to work less or to return to work later. Without the expansion of childcare places, many parents can only work part-time. Due to the fact that women are paid less on average, this usually affects mothers.

Automatic pension splitting does not help mothers to participate more in the labor market or return to work more quickly, but rather supports the current system that pushes mothers to take on unpaid care work.

No incentive for sharing family work between partners

Women continue to take on the majority of care work, which includes childcare in particular. The only plus point of automatic splitting is that this splitting may be discussed or at least addressed, as well as by the authors of the TRAPEZ study established. At the same time, splitting legitimizes the prevailing division of family work to a certain extent, since an intra-family “equalization” takes place via the splitting of pension credits.

However, a modern family policy should create incentives for sharing family work between partners and, for example, design models that also aim to increase the use of paternity leave.

Different family models not considered

The automatic pension splitting assumes a “classic” family model, which is now probably rather antiquated: the mother stays at home with the children or at least works less and the father brings the good income home. In these cases, splitting the pension credits would result in the woman having a higher personal pension. But if they are still together when they retire, the splitting will of course not change the family income. In fact, there are a number of other scenarios for which splitting is either out of the question or at least doesn’t make sense. Single parents, i.e. around 250,000 people in Austria, cannot make use of this model at all. Families in which the parents live apart after the birth of the child and have built up a “second” family have also not been considered so far. Likewise, the model is not a satisfactory solution for families in which the father also has a low income.

Conclusion: no improvement for the security of women in old age

Already in the TRAPEZ study of the BKA, Mairhuber/Mayrhuber found that pension splitting, for example for women without a partner and for people with a low income, is not a valid means of combating poverty among women in old age.

The automatic pension splitting in no way solves the problem of the lack of compatibility of work and family. Security in old age is shifted to the family level and passed on. Many questions regarding the concrete implementation of the measure are still open.

Effective measures to increase women’s pensions

In order to sustainably increase women’s pensions, action must be taken on the labor market. The gender pay gap also has a direct impact on pension levels, and measures must therefore be taken to close the income gap between men and women.

The Chamber of Labor has been campaigning for the implementation of these and other measures for many years. There is a risk that the government will introduce automatic pension splitting as a “fig leaf” and that the really effective measures will lose priority. From a women’s policy and social security law point of view, caution is required here.