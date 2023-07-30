Automotive, 1.5 million jobs at risk in Europe

L’auto in Europa grind profits record and the factors that have pushed it up to this point are known: technological primacy, the presence of strong brands, production efficiency and a favorable geopolitical context. In the future, however, the course of things could change and three are looming scenarios possible: The European auto industry could be overtaken by American and Chinese competition, leaving it behind 145 billion of GDP, or maintain cruising speed, limiting the damage. Finally, he could push on the pedal of theelectrification and the energy transition, beating global rivals with a twist. Desirable outcome for the European economy according to the Boston Consulting Group study on the European automotive industry.

European manufacturers and suppliers contribute today for 460 billion euros to the gross domestic product of the Old Continent, employ 4 million people, pay 97 billion in taxes and are worth on the stock exchange 555 billion. But the most probable future scenario is that the European car faces a gradual decline, going from a global market share of 26% to 12% in 2040 and giving way to Asian and American competition, especially in Europa (-27%). The consequences of the deceleration would be serious: 145 billion less GDP, 1.5 million jobs lost35 billion in fiscal shortfall for the states and a 283 billion stock exchange bonfire.

On the other hand, maintaining the status quo would allow the contribution of the car to be kept substantially unchanged or, at the most, slightly decreased. If, however, the European houses should regain their heads of innovation, then the global market share could rise to 32%, the contribution to GDP to 530 billion, employment to 4.8 million, taxes paid to 122 billion and the market capitalization to 763 billion. However difficult, therefore, the comeback is a desirable outcome for all involved: governments, developers, workers, suppliers and investors. How to facilitate it?

“Today the European automotive sector has a record built by brands over the years and based on the technological and qualitative superiority in the construction of heat engines, as well as on the undisputed efficiency of its production chains. However, this primacy is now exposed to various risks that threaten the future performance of the sector – he explains Giuseppe I picked it up, Managing Director and Partner of BCG -. To allow the European car to continue to push on the accelerator, collaboration must be created between manufacturers, suppliers and authorities”.

The future of technology

The superiority technological and quality in the construction of heat engines runs the risk of becoming useless with the advent of the electric which has broken down the barriers to entry into the market. American and Chinese auto startups have taken the opportunity to assault it with distinctive products for digitization, connectivity and development of autonomous driving. The production efficiency of European manufacturers is threatened by rising energy costs, a shortage of skilled labor and new manufacturing methods.

The strength of the brands is also weakened by the innovative patina of the new entrants, while the capillary distribution network risks becoming obsolete in the era of online commerce. Again, the globalization of production and sales appears more fragile than ever in the face of the advance of international sanctions, return protectionism and decoupling between States United e Chinese. Joint-ventures in China, for years the engine of profits for European manufacturers, are finally pressed by domestic competitors, today able to compete on quality and favored by the nationalistic spirit of many consumers.

The energy transition

The need to speed up transition energy it is pushing governments to intervene massively on the economy, guiding the development plans of companies with generous incentives. Alongside China and the United States, Europe too could develop an industrial policy aimed at supporting domestic production and allowing the creation of a sustainable competitive advantage for its own business ecosystems. It should also make efforts to minimize the interruptions al trade global and maintaining free access to world markets, two decisive factors in the success of the European car.

As for the builders, the most serious mistake would be to lean on the current one primacy industrial. Rather, manufacturers urgently need to invest to create new competitive advantages in efficiency, autonomous driving systems,electrification it’s us software, where the danger of dependence on the United States is real. The same concern applies to European suppliers who, however, also need to locate themselves in China, a market that is too important to be ignored and that can be attacked with the initial support of local partners.

At the same time, it is necessary to build robust and resilient supply chains for rare earths and other raw materials essential for the energy transition. Tasks that the individual links in the chain are unable to carry out autonomously: it is necessary that authority policiesmanufacturers and suppliers are clear not only where the European car has arrived up to now, but also and above all what its destination will be in 2040. (Teleborsa)