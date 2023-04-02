Home Business “Automotive industry has already decided in favor of electric cars worldwide”
“Automotive industry has already decided in favor of electric cars worldwide”

Dhe boss of the French automotive supplier Valeo, Christophe Périllat, does not attach great importance to the planned exemption for e-fuel-powered vehicles from the EU ban on combustion engines from 2035. “It will not change the development dramatically. The automotive industry has already opted for electric cars worldwide because they are the most efficient way to achieve carbon-free mobility,” he said in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG.

If, in addition to electric and hydrogen cars, the rest of the vehicles are operated with e-fuels in 2035, that’s fine. “There is no doubt that electric cars will prevail.”

Perillat sees the industry facing a fundamental change in the coming years. “There will be bankruptcies from companies that are not prepared for it. That’s for sure,” he said.

In the future there will be two categories of companies in the auto industry: “Those who are prepared for change – they will win. The others who are unprepared will lose.”

Périllat counts his own company among the winners because they are investing in electrification and are not being slowed down by “heavy legacy issues” in the combustion engine sector.

