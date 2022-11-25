520 million euros to relaunch the automotive industry in Italy. The branches for sector incentives reopen. From 29 November, companies in the supply chain will in fact be able to apply for concessions under development contracts and innovation agreements. The news emerges from a ministerial note today.

The eligible initiatives will have to concern topics such as the reduction of emissions, the lightening of vehicles, the development of new systems and components, as well as infrastructures for refueling and recharging.

In particular, over 320 million euros are the resources available to support development contracts, which will promote large-scale investment programs of particular strategic and innovative importance.

Applications for the subsidy must be presented to Invitalia, which manages the measure on behalf of the Ministry.

The Agreements for innovation, on the other hand, make available to the automotive sector, with the new window of the first counter, financial resources of approximately 200 million euro. The goal is to support new industrial research projects and experimental development in the supply chain.

The proposals must be presented to the Ministry through the platform made available by Mediocredito Centrale, the subject managing the Agreements.