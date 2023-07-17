Autonomous Driving Industry in China Enters the “Fast Lane” with Favorable Policies and Commercial Operation

Title: Autonomous Driving Gains Momentum as Commercial Operation Enters the “Fast Lane”

Subtitle: Favorable Policies and Technological Advancements Propel the Development of Self-Driving Technology

When you order a taxi on your mobile phone and a driverless car arrives at your location, it may no longer be a distant sci-fi scene. The autonomous driving industry in China has been rapidly developing in recent years, supported by a series of favorable policies and technological advancements. The commercial operation of fully automatic driverless passenger vehicles has taken a significant step forward with the issuance of road test licenses by cities including Shanghai and Beijing.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced that China will launch pilot projects to test the access and on-road traffic of intelligent networked vehicles. These pilot projects aim to demonstrate the application of “vehicle-road-cloud integration” at the city level and promote the commercial application of autonomous driving functions, specifically L3 and higher-level vehicles. Significant progress has been made since then, with Chongqing, Wuhan, Shanghai, and Beijing issuing road test licenses for driverless intelligent connected vehicles.

The recent granting of the first batch of test licenses for unmanned intelligent networked vehicles in Shanghai’s Pudong New Area is a significant milestone in the commercial operation of autonomous vehicles. These vehicles will be able to operate on designated open roads, marking a shift from previous closed-road testing. Importantly, the cars will be truly unmanned, eliminating the need for safety officers.

In the development of autonomous driving, the transition from safety officers sitting in the main driver’s seat to the co-pilot seat, and finally to no safety officers, indicates progress towards large-scale road launches in the future. Pony.ai, one of the companies granted the test license, plans to conduct road tests and accumulate mileage before applying for carrying passengers. The ultimate goal is to obtain a demonstration operation permit, making fully autonomous vehicles a common sight on the streets of Pudong by the end of the year.

China has taken the lead in piloting the commercialization of autonomous driving, with Chongqing and Wuhan issuing pilot policies for fully unmanned commercialization of autonomous driving. Baidu was the first company to receive a demonstration operation qualification, allowing them to conduct remote testing, demonstration, and commercial operation without safety personnel in the car. Pingshan District in Shenzhen also initiated a commercialization pilot program for autonomous vehicles, bringing the concept of no driver and no safety officer in the car into reality. Additionally, the Beijing High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone has officially opened a commercial pilot program for intelligent connected passenger vehicles, providing paid autonomous driving services to the public.

In various cities, self-driving travel platforms are already providing autonomous transportation services to citizens. Baidu’s autonomous travel platform, Carrot Run, is operational in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, and other cities. Passengers can request a ride through the Carrot Run app or mini-program, and once inside the car, they can unlock the door by entering the last 4 digits of their mobile phone number. With an expanding operating area, some citizens have incorporated autonomous vehicles into their daily commute.

To support the development of autonomous driving, numerous policies and regulations have been introduced at both the national and local levels. Beijing, for instance, established the first intelligent networked vehicle policy pilot zone in China and issued leading policies allowing unmanned delivery vehicles on the road and opening the highway test of self-driving cars. Shenzhen and Shanghai have also implemented legislation and policies to support the commercialization of autonomous driving.

With the combination of supportive policies and technological advancements, the autonomous driving industry in China is progressing rapidly. From a sci-fi concept to a tangible reality, the commercial operation of autonomous vehicles has entered the “fast lane,” driving the transportation sector towards a new era of intelligent and driverless mobility.

