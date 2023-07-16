Autonomous Driving Industry in China Speeds Up with Favorable Policies and Commercial Operation

Title: China‘s Autonomous Driving Industry Accelerates as Favorable Policies Drive Commercial Operation

Introduction:

China‘s autonomous driving industry is rapidly advancing, thanks to a series of favorable policies that have been introduced to support its development. The country is making significant progress in the field of autonomous driving, with pilot projects for intelligent networked vehicles being launched and commercial operation hitting the “fast lane.” Recently, Shanghai and Beijing granted road test licenses for driverless vehicles, bringing fully automatic driverless passenger vehicles one step closer to commercial operation.

Body:

The Rise of Autonomous Driving:

The autonomous driving industry in China has experienced significant growth since companies announced their research projects a few years ago. The country has implemented several policy supports and advancements in technology, pushing the development of autonomous driving to new heights. The once sci-fi concept of driverless cars on the road is gradually becoming a reality.

Shanghai’s Milestone:

Shanghai’s Pudong New Area recently granted test licenses to 15 vehicles from companies such as Baidu Zhixing, Pony.ai, and AutoX Antu. This move is a significant achievement as it allows these vehicles to operate on designated open roads for testing purposes. Additionally, the vehicles will no longer require safety officers on board, marking an important milestone in the development of autonomous driving technology. This step sets the foundation for future large-scale road launches.

Commercialization on the Horizon:

Wang Qiang, vice president of Pony.ai, shared the company’s plans following the acquisition of the test license. Pony.ai intends to conduct road tests complying with regulations and apply for passenger transportation permits once the cumulative mileage of the single-vehicle test exceeds 1,500 kilometers. If successful, they aim to have the first batch of demonstration vehicles available for commercial operation on the streets of Pudong by the end of the year.

China‘s Progress Compared to Other Cities:

Cities like Chongqing, Wuhan, and Shenzhen took the lead in piloting the commercialization of autonomous driving. These cities granted licenses for unmanned demonstration operations, allowing companies like Baidu to conduct remote testing, demonstration, and commercial operation without safety personnel onboard. Beijing also recently announced the official launch of its commercial pilot program for unmanned intelligent connected passenger vehicles.

Public Reception:

With the pilot operations of autonomous vehicles gaining momentum, more and more people are experiencing these “unmanned vehicles” firsthand. Platforms like Carrot Run, operated by Baidu Apollo, have begun offering self-driving travel services. Citizens can call for an autonomous vehicle through the Carrot Run App or Mini Program, verify their identity through the touch screen, and enjoy an autonomous ride to their destination. The service has gained popularity among office workers in areas where autonomous vehicles operate.

Supportive Policies:

The development of autonomous driving is closely linked to policy support. China has been proactive in issuing various documents and regulations to provide policy guarantees for the industry. Beijing, in particular, has established the country’s first intelligent networked vehicle policy pilot zone, allowing for the verification of technical capabilities and service experience for enterprises. Additionally, the city has opened up road operations for unmanned delivery vehicles and implemented regulatory documents for self-driving passenger bus tests.

Conclusion:

China‘s autonomous driving industry is rapidly moving towards commercial operation, thanks to favorable policies and technological advancements. Companies such as Baidu, Pony.ai, and AutoX Antu are making significant progress in the development of autonomous vehicles, with their recent road test licenses paving the way for larger-scale operations. The public is gradually getting accustomed to the convenience and safety of autonomous vehicles, as self-driving travel services become available in various cities. With robust policy support, China‘s autonomous driving industry is poised for continued growth and innovation.