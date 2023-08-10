Autonomous driving is coming – but many Germans don’t want to know about it

The other answers also show that the acceptance of cars without drivers will depend crucially on how often they are involved in accidents. A further 18 percent are in favor of approval if the risk of accidents is lower than with human drivers. On the other hand, 20 percent demand that the risk of accidents must be “close to zero” before the use is justifiable. Overall, less than half of Germans (47 percent) can imagine allowing autonomous driving at all. It is also striking how large the core of those who reject autonomous driving in principle is, alongside the many undecided (21 percent). 32 percent of all respondents would refuse autonomous driving under all conceivable circumstances.

