Autonomous Region Government Holds Executive Meeting to Discuss State-Owned Assets Breakthrough and Dairy Industry Revitalization

Autonomous Region Government Holds Executive Meeting to Discuss State-Owned Assets System Breakthrough and Dairy Industry Revitalization

By Zhang Bin

In a recent executive meeting held by the autonomous region government, Wang Lixia presided over discussions on the implementation plan for the region’s state-owned assets system breakthrough and the revitalization of the dairy industry.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the government should closely follow General Secretary Xi Jinping’s strategic positioning of Inner Mongolia and focus on two major events. The goal is to “break new roads and enter the midstream,” which requires identifying the business situation and addressing any remaining problems.

The first key aspect of the implementation plan is to grasp the core of reform by leveraging the role of market-oriented mechanisms and ensuring effective management. The government aims to swiftly address issues and challenges and prevent any delays in crucial initiatives.

Another important aspect discussed was the upgraded version of nine policies and measures to promote the revitalization of the dairy industry. The meeting stressed the need to achieve high-quality development in this sector through policy guidance.

To achieve these goals, the government plans to find ways to reduce costs and increase the benefits for both enterprises and farmers in the dairy industry’s industrial chain. Efforts will be made to boost sales volume, encourage breeding, and facilitate the transformation and upgrading of the industry. Additionally, the government will prioritize solving the “stuck neck” problem faced by the industry, strengthen scientific and technological innovation, and establish a national dairy industry innovation platform.

Furthermore, an effective mechanism will be put in place to ensure that funds reach the intended enterprises and farmers. This will ensure that resources are used wisely and efficiently. The government will also leverage the length of the industry chain to promote swift implementation and collaborate with companies to address any obstacles or difficulties faced by the dairy industry.

The executive meeting highlighted the importance of these initiatives in driving economic development and tackling existing challenges. It is expected that the implementation of the state-owned assets system breakthrough and the revitalization of the dairy industry will contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the autonomous region.

Editor: Zhang Bin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

