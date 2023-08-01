“Autonomy by 2024 or the government fails”. Zaia’s aut aut to Meloni

Autonomy, Zaia’s warning to Meloni: “Reform by 2024 or the government fails”

The president of Veneto at the party of Lega in Cervia: “There is a clear project, an agreement. And when it breaks you never know which way the pieces go”. And then on homophobia he says: “It’s a pathology. Don’t leave the topic alone left”.

The warning is clear and comes from a president of the Carroccio Region. “If autonomy did not arrive in the 2024 timeframe, it would mean that we have failed as a goal. But the Legafails the government. If you don’t believe it, don’t sign these goals. The League cannot consider it a ‘of which’. There is a clear project on autonomy, we signed a contract and it must be respected”.

Luca Zaia issue a clear warning to the executive of Melons and he does it from the stage of the party Lega in Cervia, where he suggests that the Carroccio does not intend to give up on ddl Calderoli which foresees differentiated autonomy regional and, indeed, raises the bar. “Autonomy – says the president of Veneto – is in the government programme. Not making autonomy means breaking a pact. And when the pact is broken, you never know which way the pieces will fall”.

