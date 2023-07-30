Autonomy, Calderoli sure: “The green light will come at the beginning of 2024”

Calderoli: “I expect the green light on autonomy at the beginning of 2024”

“If the goal is a well-made law, I’m willing to listen to everything and everyone,” he began. And the autonomy reform “we could conclude it within the year, but, having a certain parliamentary sensitivity, I foresee the beginning of 2024”. Calderoli underlined in an interview with La Stampa that “it is a profound reform, it must be completed in the right time, without acceleration and without stopping”.

“After 30 years in Parliament, I know how to confront myself and what antibodies to create against the state bureaucracy, which I believe is the most hated thing in the world,” he says, referring to the obstacles towards this government goal. “We want the matters to be discussed one by one in the negotiations between the government and the region and we reserve the possibility of limiting some matters – he explains – the Regions are free to ask for all the matters they want, but it will then be up to the government and Parliament to decide which ones and how to transfer them”. The senators “won’t go on vacation for five weeks – assures the minister – I want to start voting on the amendments from next week. There is no stop”.

“I do not exclude that the Chamber will make changes to the text that will be approved in the Senate. Perhaps one more passage will be needed”, adds Calderoli. Regarding the guarantees on the Lep before approving autonomy, as requested by the oppositions, “I laugh. I already understand how it works, they did the same at the time of fiscal federalism: theirs is pure benevolentism and I don’t go after them “.

