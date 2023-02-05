Autonomy, how many protests from politicians, former ministers and trade unions

The voices against the autonomy desired by the Meloni government are increasing. “Differentiated autonomy is absolutely penalizing for the South. It is a dangerous design. I am surprised that the Prime Minister can make fun of the South of this country by saying that they are trying to unite Italy more”. You say it from Syracuse, Elly Schlein, parliamentarian and candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, during her speech at a meeting with her supporters.

Mara Carfagna he said in an interview with Repubblica: “It is a reform to be rejected in its entirety. I wonder two things. The first: how can those who opposed the reform of Title V of the Constitution twenty years ago manage to implement autonomy in its more divisive and extremist form? And then how does the patriot Meloni submit to the minority of the League, on a project that is disliked by the majority of Italians: doctors, entrepreneurs, teachers, almost all the governors of the South?” And again: “More than the Meloni government, it is the Salvini-Calderoli government: 100 days after taking office, the only provision of this executive that addresses a serious issue, in the wrong way, is autonomy”.

But the greatest alarm seems to come from the health front. The former Minister of Justice is convinced of this John Mary Flick, who stated in an interview with La Stampa: “Certain skills have a dimension that cannot be fragmented from one region to another. I am thinking of communication networks, motorway connections, energy, the health system and school. To remain only to some of the most important aspects”. Again Flick articulates his fears better: “The State must guarantee a series of training parameters common to children from all over the country. It cannot be an aspect linked to the greater economic availability of some regions”. And he concludes: “I fear that there is a real risk that inequalities will increase. There will be regions that will get better and better and regions that will get worse”.

Also critical Pierpaolo Bombardieri, the leader of Uil, who declared in an interview with Il Fatto Quotidiano, that after stating that the reform “split Italy” he said: “I would restore state competences in health care”. The reason? “The inequalities are so evident that with this bad law more is given to those who already have more and taken away from those who already have less. It is a fact that in southern Italy the regions are a mirrored center of inefficiency. They have a tradition of bad governance. Did you know that in Crotone only five out of a hundred children have a guaranteed place in nursery schools, while in Bolzano seven out of ten have it?”

