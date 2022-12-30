ROMA – Tolls on motorways pertaining to Autostrade per l’Italia will increase by 2% from 1 January with the addition of another 1.34% only from 1 July 2023.

“Lower than inflation”

In the note from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini – owner of the Department and deputy prime minister – claims that “an increase that came close to 5%” has been averted. Therefore, in our country, “the increases on the affected routes are lower than inflation”.

The Autostrade’s first request provided for an effective increase of 3.35% from 2023, between new tariff adjustment, revaluation of the 2021-2022 tariff and discount proposed by the concessionaire. The negotiation phase with the ministry triggers the increases gradually, spreading them in two tranche half-yearly

It is also confirmed theo stop increases on the A24-A25 motorways (Rome-L’Aquila-Teramo and Branch Torano-breaking latest news): the Mit, we read, is evaluating a possible reduction.

30 December 2022



“50% without retouching”

The note underlines that: “increases in the vast majority of Italian motorway companies are averted”, 50% of the arteries are without incrementstariff updates are gradual and with cuts compared to forecasts.

Moreover, according to the note, no tightenings have been recorded for companies with an economic plan update in progress:

– Brescia Verona Vicenza Padua motorway,

– Milan Serravalle,

– Ligurian-Tuscan Highway Company,

– Autocisa trunk,

– Aosta Valley Motorway Company,

– Naples ring road,

– Highway of Flowers,

– A6,

– Italian Frejus Highway Tunnel Company,

– Tyrrhenian Highway Company,

– Valle d’Aosta motorway junction,

– Venetian motorway concessions.





Arteries without renewals

Zero increases even for companies with expired concessions (Brenner Motorway, Ligurian-Tuscan Motorway Company, A12 Ligure-Tuscan Motorway, Autovie Venete, Satap, Turin Motorway, Alessandria, Piacenza, Autostrada dei Fiori, Turin-Ivrea-Valle D’Aosta Motorway Joint Stock Company).

Finally, leave the BreBeMi unchangedthe Pedemontana Lombarda, the Strada dei Parchi (as mentioned), the Consortium for Sicilian highways.

In Spain and France

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Economy “Italians will be able to benefit from a better situation than in other European countries“.

The examples of Spain and France are given: “In Spain, an increase of 4% is expected for eleven motorway sections (compared to the average demand of +8.4%); in France, on the other hand, an average rise in tariffs of 4.75% is expected from 1 February 2023, which adds to the +2% of 2022”.