Autostrade Meridionali, dividend of 3.5 euro
Business

by admin
Revenues plummet

Southern Highwaysa concessionaire listed on Euronext Milan, has closed 2022 with revenues of 34 million euros. The figure is significantly lower than the €89.9 million in the previous year.

On 31 March 2022, the concession for the operation of the A3 Naples-Pompeii-Salerno ended. The stretch of motorway, related appurtenances and other related assets were then transferred to the successor. L’Ebitda amounted to 22.4 million euros (29.8 million euros in 2021), while theprofit for the period equal to 15.8 million euros (16 million in 2021).

New strategies in sight

For the 2023 financial year, the company states that it remains “engaged in the management of existing commercial items as well as in the activities ancillary to the takeover of the new concessionaire, also in relation to the definition of the related adjustment items”.

The directors “are evaluating the corporate strategies to be implemented for the future”. In detail, we are weighing “the participation in competitions for the construction and/or management of motorways, or for the acquisition of shares in companies that operate in such activities”.

Maxi-coupon

The BoD resolved to propose to the assembly the distribution of a dividend, equal to 3.50 euros for each of the 4,375,000 shares gross of withholding taxes. Payment of the dividend will take place starting from 26 April 2023, with detachment of coupon no. 34 on 24 April 2023. The record date is scheduled for 25 April 2023.

