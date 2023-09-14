Home » Autostrade per l’Italia, new top management for the subsidiaries: Susani CEO of Amplia, Melis of Tecne




Stefano Susani is the new CEO of Amplia, a subsidiary of the Autostrade per l’Italia Group. The first construction company for activities at a national level, Amplia is an integrated operator of solutions for the modernization and maintenance of infrastructures.

Gian Paolo Melis becomes the new CEO of Tecne, the second largest engineering company in Italy by number of people and with a central role regarding the coordination of interventions on assets. The new CEO will be able to count on a new team made up of Marilisa Conte, Coo Engineering Delivery; Riccardo Enrione, Transformation, Project Management & Commercial and Nicola Nosari, Coo Site Coordination.

These are the innovations within the organization of the Aspi Group, aimed at further strengthening its team as part of an industrial plan worth over 21.5 billion euros for the modernization and strengthening of the motorway network.

