Once the maneuver has been approved, the government will open the nomination dossier. An articulated dossier, which concerns some of the most important posts among the directorates of ministries (especially Mef and Mit), but also some strategic companies. And Autostrade per l’Italia is also entering this vortex, and the chapter becomes fundamental for the country’s infrastructural needs.

Aspi is in the ford and, after the exit of the Benettons, suffers from immobility due to tensions within the company and pressure from the government: it was already like this with Draghi, it is even more so with Meloni. The minority shareholders, the Macquarie and Blackstone funds, cannot afford blunders and demand guarantees before opening the safe. Before making themselves available to invest, they demand the collection of a dividend. Cdp and the public system are struggling to respond.

For this reason, a hypothesis is circulating in the corridors of the ministries that no one feels like confirming in the open: a possible return of the Benettons to Aspi. A sensational return, certainly very difficult given the post-collapse context of Morandi, which however is attracting supporters. The Benettons, perhaps with a capital increase, would provide liquidity useful for the payment of dividends and the financing of new works. The hypothesis would have been illustrated to the entourages of ministers Giorgetti and Crosetto, in view of an attempt at negotiation with the Ministry of Transport. The change of governance among the Benettons allows for discontinuity to be flaunted, but the return would be almost unmanageable from a media point of view; especially with the ongoing trial on the Genoa massacre. For this reason, for now, Palazzo Chigi would have been kept on the sidelines of the discussion.

Instead, the presidency of the Council would have had the opportunity to discuss a possible appointment of Guido Bertolaso ​​at the helm of Aiscat, the confindustria of concessionary companies. The former number one of the Civil Protection has a solid relationship with Meloni and could balance the weight of the premier and the concessionaires with respect to the current Northern League dominance in terms of infrastructure. Gianni Letta would also take care of the file, always careful to smooth out the edges of the majority, and the Palenzona group would be informed.

With Bertolaso ​​all’Aiscat, Palazzo Chigi would also have an eye on the Autostrade case. But to manage the game directly, Meloni would also need a safe haven in the administrative ganglia of the Treasury. In this sense, many know that the new majority would like to act on the current general manager, Alessandro Rivera, considered too close to the foundations of the North (and perhaps for this reason defended by Giorgetti). To understand how to move, Crosetto would have been alerted. Meloni wants to play a leading role in the nomination game and the side of the trusted Lollobrigida is not enough. More rearguards are needed and for this reason Palazzo Chigi has targeted the many boxes of the directors and top managers of the ministries. There are many boxes to fill in within a few months. The most important games will begin immediately afterwards, probably with the study of the Bertolaso ​​case at Aiscat.