The Council of State agrees with the Government. New twist in the management of the Abruzzo and Lazio motorways A24 and A25, control in fact returns to the hands of Anas, as established by a decree law of the Council of Ministers on 7 July last: the Council of State, with a specific decree, has reformed the order of the Lazio TAR which had granted the suspension of the decision of the Cdm twice, accepting the appeal of the concessionaire Strada dei Parchi spa which had turned to the administrative judges against the revocation of damages for serious breaches of the concession.

The legal dispute

It all stems from the decision of the Council of Ministers to revoke the concession to the Autostrada dei Parchi, namely the A24 and A25. It was the Toto group company that asked for the contract to be terminated early due to the impossibility of obtaining the necessary funds for the safety measures.

The decree-law passed by the Council of Ministers ordered the immediate takeover of ANAS SpA in the management of the motorway. Anas, to ensure the continuity of motorway operations, will be able to make use of all the human and instrumental resources currently employed, including toll collection personnel, those employed directly in operating activities and the equipment, vehicles and machinery necessary to ensure the service. An appeal by the Toto group to the tar had obtained a suspension while the judgment of the State Council accepted the request of the state advocacy suspending the order of the Tar of 27 July and setting the hearing on the merits next 25 August. From today the management returns to the hands of the state through Anas at the height of a close battle between the central government and the company of the Abruzzo industrial group Toto which co