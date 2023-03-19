Home Business Autotorino closes a record 2022 with a 14.5% increase in turnover
Autotorino closes a record 2022 with a 14.5% increase in turnover

Autotorino closes a record 2022 with a 14.5% increase in turnover

Car Turinthe first Italian automotive dealer, through its 62 offices in Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia,

is starting to close a growing 2022, with a a turnover projection of 1.6 billion euros, with an increase of 14.5% on the previous year, e you over 54,700 cars sold. Results fruit of the work and dedication of 2050 collaborators that facilitated mobility a 250,000 customers for commercial and/or after-sales services. This is what emerged during the Group’s annual convention, held at Fiere di Parma, and returned to attendance after the two years of the pandemic.

In a year characterized by macro-events which have influenced the economy in all sectors due to the increase in the cost of energy and raw materials – as well as their scarce availability – the Italians have relied heavily onusedwhich represents the 42.5% of the total number of cars sold by Autotorino during 2022. Between new car orders (31,600, 57.5% of the total), the hybrid accounts for 38.7% overtaking diesel engine cars (23,4%) and gasoline (26.3%): a signal that highlights the meeting between the growing introduction of electrified technology in the ranges and the attention of Italians towards the transition of mobility and environmental sustainability. Results that confirm the solidity of the pillars on which the Autotorino model is based: people, processes and technology.

