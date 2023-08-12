Home » Avelo Airlines Adds Direct Flight from Delaware to Puerto Rico
Avelo Airlines Announces New Direct Flight from Delaware to Puerto Rico, Boosts Tourism and Economy

As of November 15, Avelo Airlines will offer a direct flight from the Wilmington Airport in Delaware to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico. Carlos Mercado Santiago, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR), confirmed the news, stating that this is the second route announced by the airline within a span of just 10 days.

The new route will operate twice a week, opening up opportunities for travelers and generating an estimated economic impact of approximately $12 million. Additionally, it will add 19,500 additional seats to the inventory, according to a press release.

Santiago expressed his enthusiasm over the addition of this direct service from the crucial east coast market of the continental United States. He commended newcomer airline Avelo for its swift announcement of new flight options, recognizing the considerable benefits it brings to Puerto Rico’s tourism sector.

Andrew Levy, the chief executive officer and board member of Avelo Airlines, expressed pride in announcing the second direct flight to San Juan. Levy emphasized that the flight will be a convenient and accessible alternative for residents of the Philadelphia/Delaware region, giving them an opportunity to explore Puerto Rico’s diverse activities and world-class offerings.

Leah Chandler, Discover Puerto Rico’s Chief Marketing Officer, lauded Avelo Airlines for taking the initiative to establish flights connecting Wilmington and San Juan. Chandler highlighted that this new route aligns perfectly with the upcoming Christmas period and the winter travel season, ensuring increased connectivity between the island and the East Coast of the United States.

With Avelo Airlines expanding its network and offering more options for travelers, Puerto Rico anticipates a boost in tourism and economic growth. The direct flight from Wilmington to Isla Verde provides an exciting opportunity for tourists to experience Puerto Rico’s vibrant culture and attractions firsthand.

