Avenger “e”, even with the battery remains a real Jeep

Avenger is the first of Jeep’s baby-SUVs but it is also the smallest ever and most innovative model of the American brand because it is the first to offer an electric version called the “e”, which is joined only in Italy and Spain a petrol one. paves the way for the electric transition of the Jeep in which this year the hard and pure off-road vehicle Recon and the fanciful Wagoneer S will also slip in, which in 2024 will be joined by the Avenger “e” with all-wheel drive. In fact, at the moment, the small electric jeep is offered with front-wheel drive at prices starting at around 37,000 euros.

Built in Poland, on the eCmp2 platform like the 100 horsepower petrol version, it adopts the first 400 Volt powertrain with 156 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque from Ecomotors, a joint-venture between Stellantis and Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding, which pushes it to 150 per hour and 100 per hour in 9”, against a declared consumption of 15.4 kWh/100 km. The motor is powered by a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery, which recharges from 0 to 80% in half an hour in direct current at 100 kW and fully in five and a half hours in alternating current at 11 kW and which promises a autonomy in the mixed cycle of 400 kilometres. Distance that rises to 550 kilometers in urban use, especially using the B(rake) function to intensify energy recovery in slowdowns and the Driving Mode Eco mode. The system also offers Normal and Sport along with traction settings for snow, mud and sand.

4.08 long, 1.78 meters wide and 1.53 meters high, the Avenger has a pleasant line resulting from vertical sections and squared weaves which, together with the 20 cm ground clearance, facilitate off-road driving. Despite the Small size, four people can travel comfortably in the passenger compartment, especially those sitting in front, but without repercussions for the load area, whose 355-litre capacity is in line with the standards of similarly sized cars. The style of the interior rewards glance and functionality with the minimalist design, the color combinations, the finish that camouflages some rigid plastic coatings and the numerous storage compartments. Among these, the one on the console between the seats stands out thanks to the absence of the gear lever since the modes of the single-speed gearbox are selected with controls on the dashboard below those of the climate control, all clearly identifiable. The internal atmosphere also veers into hi-tech with the 10.25” displays of the configurable instrumentation and the intuitive to use and customizable infotainment by repositioning the widgets, but which includes an unconvincing Tom Tom navigator.

We drove the electric Avenger mostly on hilly roads and enjoyed its handling, reliability and comfortable traveling using all vehicle configurations. In this regard, it must be said that the Eco generates a linear but gentle temperament, while with the Normal you can count on more liveliness and with the Sport on very prompt reactions, obviously aiming at the consumption balance. At the end of the test we recorded an average consumption of 17.9 kWh/100 km, if we want aligned with what can be expected in real use based on the declared one.