Avenger. This is what the new baby Jeep is called. Therefore, the hypotheses that gave the name Jeepster for certain end. The car was unveiled in preview, and with extreme sparing of details, during the 4xe Day online event, which anticipated the moves of the US brand of Stellantis. There are a lot of confirmations and some more indications on a strategic model for the brand.

Avenger is in fact the first electric Jeep dedicated to the European market and is part of an electrification plan for the range that sees the launch of two other 100% lithium-ion models. In fact, Jeep has unveiled the first photos of two unpublished large-size zero-emission SUVs: Recon and Wagoneer, announced with the code name Wagoneer S. And if the Recon appears on average attributable to the stylistic DNA of Jeep, the Wagoneer S, instead , seems to want to explore other terrors in terms of premium luxury design and positioning with a hi-tech connotation. Recon and Wagoneer S will be introduced next year starting in the North American market and then in other regions around the world.

Jeep Avenger

Electric Jeep Avenger

But let’s go back to Jeep Avenger, aka “avenger”. The first electric Jeep brand will have a range of 400 km in the combined cycle thanks to a battery whose capacity can be estimated at 40 – 50 kWh. Jeep Avenger will obviously not be just electric. It is a car that is placed in the second most important area of ​​the European market: that of the B SUVs, where the Renegade is present, which however, built in Melfi, together with Compass shows, despite the effort of electrification, its many springs: was launched in 2014 and is built on the basis of FCA’s now obsolete Small Wide platform. Now is the time for a change. However, according to the brand’s strategy, Avenger does not replace the Renegade but would complete the Jeep B SUV offer from the bottom of the range, leaving the upper area to Renegade. According to Antonella Bruno, number one of the US brand in Europe, Avenger and Renegade are aimed at different targets: young, technological and urban for the new model built in Tychy in Poland (together with the Fiat and Alfa Romeo B-Suvs); more familiar for the Made in Italy model.

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger dimensions

Renegade, after all, is longer with its 4,230 mm, while Avenger is shorter by about 15 centimeters (there is still no official data) for a total of 408 cm and this would place it in the area of ​​the Opel Mokka cousin (4,151 mm) that while sharing the platform with the Peugeot 2008 and with other cars of the Stellantis group is significantly shorter.This modus operandi is part of a strategy to differentiate between brands and models of the Stellantis galaxy, even if belonging to the same market area. Avenger and Renegade, according to Jeep’s marketing, are therefore not overlapping, then inevitably it will be the motorists to choose and after all it is not unlikely that the new model, full of appeal and electrons will certainly be more attractive than the still valid Renegade. And it is also easy to imagine a drop in sales of the made in Italy model, which, however, could be supported perhaps with promotions and special series to make it attractive. It is not unlikely that a new Renegade / Compass will be one of the four fully electric SUVs that Jeep will launch in North America and Europe by 2025. And this in order to execute a strategy whereby by 2030, Bev vehicles will represent. 50% of sales in the United States and 100% of sales in Europe, by virtue of the European decision to ban thermal engines

Jeep Recon

Jeep Avenger platform

Speaking of platforms, Jeep Avenger brings a new architecture to its debut. The STLA Small. It is an evolution of the well-known CMP, developed starting between Peugeot and Dongfeng and which gives life to many models of the group. The new architecture, on the other hand, is part of a family of platforms called STLA. like the stock market ticker. which includes in addition to the Small, the Medium, dedicated to e-cars that can travel up to 700 km with zero emissions and the Large, for robust vehicles with a range of up to 800 km. Finally, there is STLA Frame, with a range of up to 800 km. In perspective, the cars of the group will be electric only, but these “platforms” are modular and also designed for hybrid powertrains of various types. In fact, as mentioned before, Avenger will be offered with hybridized heat engines at various levels. It is not yet known whether the units will be those of FCA origin (FireFly / Gse) or the PureTechs of Psa origin. It will be discovered, along with all the details, on October 17 when the car will be unveiled at the Paris Motor Show and reservations will be open on the same day.