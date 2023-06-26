Avenger the first 100% electric Jeep

Two versions are available in Italy: the 156 HP electric one and 550 km of autonomy in the city or with the 100 HP 1.2-litre turbo petrol, starting from 199 euros/month

The little Jeep Avenger has finally hit the market. It has been talked about for some time: first for the candidacy and then for the proclamation as Car of the Year 2023. With the “open doors” in mid-May, the public was finally able to touch it and try it out. During the waiting period, over 15,000 cars were sold “in the dark”, ie without customers being able to see and test them. This is what Novella Varzi, Country Manager of Jeep Italia since last November, declared. Indeed, 50% were purchased by operators in the b2b sector, but the figure is still relevant and useful for understanding how much the way of buying cars is also changing.

Interview – Novella Varzi Country Manager Jeep Italy

The hype and notoriety of the Jeep Avenger arise from the fact that it is the first fully electric car of the American brand, which joins the 4xe electrification architecture which involves, with different technologies, the 4×4 Jeep range, continuing in the wake of the energy transition that involves all the brands in the galaxy Stellantis.

The new Jeep Avenger was born in the Polish plant of Tychy, which from a historic Fiat site starting with the 126 has become a key point of production for the Stellantis group. In some markets, such as Spain and Italy, alongside the electric version, the petrol version is also marketed, able to offer low consumption and emissions and to broaden the offer also to those who would have difficulty recharging the battery.

Read also – Avenger is the first 100% electric SUV by Jeep

