average investment over 27 thousand euros

The first issue of the BTP Valore, the new family of government bonds dedicated exclusively to retail savers, achieved the highest result ever in terms of subscribed value and number of contracts recorded in a single placement of government bonds for small savers (retail). He communicated it the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF)announcing the details of the placement that took place last week.

The total amount issued was equal to 18,191.090 million euro, against 654,675 contracts concluded, with a medium cut of 27,786 euros. In detail, of the 654,675 contracts concluded on the MOT (the Telematic Market of Bonds and Government Securities of Borsa Italiana) approximately 66% were amount less than 20,000 euroswhile if contracts up to 50,000 euros are considered, around 92% of the total is reached.

From the information collected by the Dealers, Co-Dealers and other intermediaries, it can be inferred that the participation of retail investors was significantly more prevalent than that of the private banking (with a share of 76% and 24% respectively). Within the share subscribed by retail investors, it is estimated that around 64% have placed the order through the branches of banking networks they post offices (both by physically going to the branch and remotely), while about 36% through home banking. As regards the geographical distribution of the orders received, almost all of the orders came from domestic investors (about 99%).