Avi Medical: Do the practices charge for treatments that never existed?

Avi Medical has set itself the goal of running modern family doctor practices. (Iconic image) Getty Images / Solskin, Luis Alvarez / picture-alliance/ ZB | Arno Burgi

When Vlad Lata, Julian Kley and Christoph Baumeister founded Avi Medical in 2020, they set themselves an ambitious goal: They wanted to offer first-class medical care with modern family doctor practices and thus “democratize” health care. That means: The medical practices of Avi Medical are simple and chic, the company relies on a lot of technology in everyday life: There is modern equipment on site and the more than 50,000 Avi patients can contact their practice at any time via an app, for example to call up laboratory results or to arrange appointments.

Avi Medical collected around 88 million euros for its project from investors such as Vorwerk Ventures and Picus Capital. The company with around 200 employees is even traded as the next German unicorn. A shooting star in the German healthcare system.

But in Avi Medical’s 14 family doctor’s practices, is the patient’s well-being always the top priority – or is it primarily about the return? Doubts about the noble goals are now being raised by internal reports and documents obtained by Business Insider. Among other things, the medical management of the Avi practices in Hamburg and Berlin complained that the company had demanded unlawful billing methods and made specifications as to how often doctors should bill particularly lucrative treatments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

