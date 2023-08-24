Avianca Announces New Direct Route from Quito to Orlando

Avianca Announces New Route from Quito to Orlando

Avianca, the renowned airline, has revealed its plans to launch a new route between Quito, Ecuador, and Orlando, United States, starting from October 29. The company recently completed the necessary procedures with the National Aviation Council to secure the necessary permits for this route.

The addition of this route comes as great news for travelers, as currently there are no direct flights available to Orlando, a popular tourist destination. Families, in particular, will benefit from this new service, as Orlando is known for its appeal to vacationing families. María Beatriz González, Avianca Sales Manager in Ecuador, stated, “With our new direct route to that destination, we are contributing so that this dream of traveling is fulfilled and that more families can travel at competitive prices and tailored to their needs.”

The flights will operate twice a week, with a capacity of almost 3,000 seats per month. Departing from Quito, the flights will leave at 07:35 and arrive in Orlando at 13:05 on Wednesdays and Sundays. From Orlando, the return flights will depart at 2:30 p.m. and arrive in Quito at 6:00 p.m. For these operations, Avianca will utilize its Airbus A320 aircraft.

This new route complements Avianca’s existing flights, as the airline currently operates eleven weekly flights from both Quito and Guayaquil to New York. The expansion of direct connectivity to and from the United States is a part of Avianca’s strategy to enhance its global network.

Orlando is a favored destination for many Ecuadorian tourists, who often have to rely on connecting flights via Miami or Fort Lauderdale. Home to famous attractions such as the Disney parks, the city also offers colorful murals in the Mills 50 district, breathtaking views, opportunities to swim with manatees, wine or shopping tours, visits to art museums, or simply unwinding in the sprawling green spaces.

Avianca’s new route between Quito and Orlando presents an exciting opportunity for travelers to explore this captivating tourist spot conveniently and directly. With competitive prices and tailored travel options, Avianca aims to make vacation dreams come true for many families.

