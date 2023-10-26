Avianca Announces Resumption of Direct Route from El Salvador to Panama with Convenient Flight Schedule

Avianca Resumes Direct Flights between El Salvador and Panama

Avianca, the renowned airline company, has announced that it will reintroduce its direct route connecting El Salvador and Panama with two daily flights, starting from December 15th. This welcome news comes as Avianca expands its network of destinations and aims to enhance connectivity within the Central American region.

Operating on Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline will provide a total of 2,500 seats per week, ensuring travelers have convenient schedules to choose from. The aircraft features three different seating options – Premium, Plus, and Economy, further enhancing customer satisfaction.

In a statement, Avianca stated, “With this route, Avianca continues to expand connectivity in the region, and from the connection center in El Salvador, travelers will have access to all Central American countries.”

The flight schedule is as follows: Departure from El Salvador at 11:50 am, arriving in Panama at 2:40 pm. The return flight will depart from Panama at 3:35 pm, reaching El Salvador’s Comalapa Airport at 4:35 pm.

Alex Benitez, Avianca’s Vice President for Central America and the Andean region, expressed his excitement about reactivating this strategic route. He highlighted that this connection allows travelers to explore various aspects of tourism, business, culture, and commerce, while simultaneously boosting connectivity within the Central American region.

This year, Avianca has expanded its destination network in El Salvador, offering six additional routes to Boston, Orlando, Cancun, Las Vegas, Madrid, and Oakland. With the reopening of this direct route between El Salvador and Panama, travelers now have the convenience of non-stop flights and can save valuable time.

Avianca’s commitment to enhancing travel experiences and connectivity remains strong. The airline continuously strives to offer a seamless and efficient travel experience, connecting diverse destinations and enabling individuals to explore the wonders of Central America.

