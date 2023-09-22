Avianca Launches Promotional Code for International Travelers Using Biomig Service

Avianca, the Colombian airline, has unveiled a new promotional code for international travelers who register with Biomig. This service allows passengers to enter and leave the country in under a minute using self-service machines. The discount offers either a reduction of USD$25 or 5,000 redeemable miles on international flights with the airline.

The aim of Biomig is to simplify passenger transit and streamline immigration control, particularly during peak travel periods such as the end-of-year season when the number of travelers significantly increases. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Avianca, Migración Colombia, and OPAIN.

Fernando García, the General Director of Migration Colombia, emphasized the benefits of this new tool, stating that it enhances the travel experience by providing greater security and efficiency for citizens. Furthermore, the self-service option is completely free and allows legal-age Colombians to enter and exit the country quickly.

To take advantage of Avianca’s discount, interested individuals need to follow a few simple steps. First, visit one of the participating airports: El Dorado (Bogotá) or José María Córdova (Medellín). At the designated locations within these airports, scan the provided QR code. This will direct you to a form that must be filled out. After completing the form, you will receive a notification confirming the validation process. The waiting period for the benefit to be provided is approximately 5 business days if the traveler selected the promotional code option, or 7 additional business days if the traveler chose the miles option. The miles will be reflected in the traveler’s LifeMiles account.

This new initiative from Avianca, in collaboration with Biomig, Migración Colombia, and OPAIN, aims to make international travel more seamless and convenient for passengers. By utilizing self-service machines and streamlined processes, travelers can spend less time navigating immigration control and focus more on enjoying their journeys.