Aviation – Ministry of Transport does not expect airport chaos in summer

Berlin (German news agency) – The federal government is optimistic that there will be no renewed chaos at German airports in the summer. As the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition) reports, the Federal Ministry of Transport concedes in a report to the Bundestag’s Tourism Committee that isolated difficulties “especially in busy times” cannot be completely ruled out.

But especially when it comes to recruiting staff, “a good first step has been taken to counter problems with handling in the 2023 travel season,” says the paper. According to the ministry, significantly fewer pilots would be absent this summer due to the pandemic. Investments are also being made in aviation security checks to increase security and efficiency. “Existing technology is upgraded and new technology is procured.”

Last year, due to a massive lack of staff, there were long queues at check-in and countless delayed or canceled flights. The tourism policy spokeswoman for the Union faction in the Bundestag, Anja Karliczek (CDU), warned against too much optimism. “The federal government reacts according to the principle of hope and believes that everything will be fine,” she told the newspaper. For example, it is not at all clear whether the new control technology can be sufficiently procured by the summer.

“Apparently nothing has been ordered yet. Also because the ministries involved have not coordinated,” said Karliczek.

