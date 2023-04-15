Home Business Aviation – News: SpaceX plans test flight of the giant Starship rocket for Monday
Aviation – News: SpaceX plans test flight of the giant Starship rocket for Monday

Test of Starship engines in February Image: AFP

The US aerospace company SpaceX is planning a test flight of the most powerful giant rocket ever built, the Starship, for Monday. “Maybe success, excitement guaranteed,” wrote SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Twitter on Friday evening (local time). The launch is scheduled for 07:00 (14:00 CEST) from SpaceX’s Starbase in Texas.

The US space agency Nasa is currently planning to use Starship as a landing module as part of its Artemis program no earlier than 2025. The Starship rocket is significantly larger and more powerful than the NASA rocket SLS, with which the space agency wants to put astronauts into orbit around the moon from 2024.

In February, almost all of the first stage engines of the Starship rocket were successfully ignited during a test at the Boca Chica missile base. SpaceX founder Elon Musk then declared that the 31 engines fired in the test were “enough to reach orbit”.

