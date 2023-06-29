Aviation – News: Virgin Galactic plans first commercial flight into space

Virgin Galactic spacecraft Image: AFP

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic makes its first commercial flight into space on Thursday. During the flight, two members of the Italian Air Force and an Italian researcher plan to carry out a series of experiments.

The space tourism company Virgin Galactic intends to complete its first commercial flight into space on Thursday (9:00 a.m. local time; 5:00 p.m. CEST). During the 90-minute flight, two members of the Italian Air Force and an Italian researcher want to carry out a series of experiments. A carrier aircraft will initially take the “VSS Unity” spacecraft from a runway in the US state of New Mexico to an altitude of around 15 kilometers.

The spaceship, which looks like a private jet, will then fly on at an altitude of more than 80 kilometers. There, the occupants spend several minutes in zero gravity before the “VSS Unity” returns to earth. The company, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, completed a test flight into space again at the end of May after an almost two-year break. Virgin Galactic’s space tourism program has been repeatedly delayed, particularly after an accident in 2014 that killed a pilot.

