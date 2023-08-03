Aviation on the up – Swiss makes more out of less – News

Contents

Author: An analysis by Stefan Frühauf

It was barely three years ago that Swiss had to be supported with 1.5 billion francs from the federal treasury. The Covid pandemic had forced the airline and with it an entire industry to make a hard landing. The borders were tight, passengers who had previously been so willing to travel were encouraged to stay within their own four walls, the globalized world practically stood still. For the Swiss it was about survival.

Empty departure halls and planes parked in the desert, these are yesterday’s ghosts. Today, Swiss is again flying ahead at full speed: more passengers, more profit and one of the strongest results in the company’s history.

More demand, less supply

In terms of capacity, Swiss is not yet where it was before the crisis. 87 percent compared to 2019. So she does more with less. Because the demand for flights exceeds the supply. In many regions of the world, for example, a new middle class is emerging that affords to travel.

The coveted tickets can be sold more expensively. Bargains and promotional prices are almost completely eliminated. Those who fly on vacation this summer have paid more and found fewer free seats on their plane than usual.

No intentional scarcity

However, Swiss hardly keeps its offer intentionally tight. From a business point of view, it would make sense to skim off the excess demand. Like many airlines, however, Swiss planned its future conservatively after the crisis. She took her time to get things going again. And was surprised by the quickly returning desire to travel among the passengers.

Now she would like to establish the more expensive tickets in their minds. And communicates this quite bluntly: In the long term, passengers would have to adjust to higher prices. Swiss has enough reasons for this: Despite inflation, high energy prices and rising interest rates, nobody is giving up flying, most of them without any shame. And the path to more sustainability in the form of new technologies costs money.

However, a correction in ticket prices is likely to occur in the medium term: the market giants Airbus and Boeing have received record-high orders. Over 40,000 additional machines in the sky are forecast for the next two decades. They will operate there for the next 30 to 40 years. The supply should therefore soon match the demand again.

